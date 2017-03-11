7:59am Sat 11 March
Barcelona, Real Madrid to play preseason Florida exhibition

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) " Barcelona and Real Madrid will meet in a preseason exhibition at Hard Rock Stadium outside Miami on July 29.

A preseason matchup is unusual between the rivals, who play one another each year in the Spanish league and sometimes more in the Champions League, Copa del Rey and Spanish Super Cup.

The game, announced Friday, is part of the International Champions Cup exhibition tournament. Organizers say they will announce other teams and venues on March 21.

