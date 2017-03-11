Former Wimbledon finalist Zvonareva launches comeback

MOSCOW (AP) " Former Wimbledon and U.S. Open finalist Vera Zvonareva is planning a comeback.

The 32-year-old Russian is listed as an alternate for the qualifying draw of a low-level ITF tournament in Istanbul this month, two years after she last competed.

Zvonareva, a top-10 player when shoulder problems wiped out her entire 2013 season, struggled with injuries during her career.

After tennis, she had a daughter and worked as a commentator for tennis broadcasts in Russia. Her long absence means she no longer has a world ranking.

Last year, Zvonareva told the WTA website that she wanted to recover her previous fitness and "play tennis again " even if it's just for fun."