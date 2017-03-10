UEFA charges Barcelona for fans running onto field

NYON, Switzerland (AP) " Barcelona could be fined by UEFA after fans ran on the field to celebrate the Champions League win over Paris Saint-Germain.

UEFA says it opened a disciplinary case for "field invasions by supporters" at Camp Nou on Wednesday.

UEFA's disciplinary panel will judge the case on March 23.

Barcelona scored three times after the 87th minute to win 6-1 and complete a 6-5 aggregate victory to reach the quarterfinals.

No team had overturned a 4-0 first-leg loss since the Champions League replaced the European Cup knockout format in 1992.