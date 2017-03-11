Racing: Gingernuts off to Oz

By NZ Racing Desk

Gingernuts will be given the opportunity to double his classic tally with Australian plans now locked in.

The Stephen Autridge and Jamie Richards-trained New Zealand Derby winner will make two appearances in Sydney with stable jockey Opie Bosson to ride the son of Iffraaj.

"Gingernuts has absolutely thrived since the Derby and Stephen and Jamie think he has improved," Te Akau principal David Ellis said.

"He'll be going on Monday and he'll run in the Rosehill Guineas and then the Australian Derby. Jamie, who rides him in most of his work, will take him over."

Gingernuts will return home for a break after his Sydney venture with an eye on the Melbourne spring carnival.

"He definitely won't be going to Brisbane. Shocking Luck, who ran second in the Waikato Guineas, will be our Queensland Derby horse," Ellis said.

"He's back after a two week break and he's now owned by a good client of Te Akau's in Hong Kong.

The horse will go up there after Queensland to continue his career."

Shocking Luck will be accompanied to Brisbane by fellow three-year-olds and group one-winning colts Hall Of Fame and Heroic Valour, whose programmes have yet to be set in stone.

Also in the Queensland-bound party will be the last-start Darley Plate winner Splurge.

- NZ Racing Desk