Stateside: The boy who cried wolf

By Kris Shannon

The combination of professional athletes and social media is still rather fraught. From slanging matches with abusive trolls to accidental dick pics, pitfalls abound when sportsmen can talk to the world with the push of a button.

And then there's occasions like Monday, when Arian Foster reminded us all about the value of Twitter, offering an example of the oft-forgotten wonders of social media.

How did the recently-retired running back achieve such enlightenment? Perhaps through heart-warming engagement with disadvantaged fans, or a touching fundraising effort for a charity in need?

Nah, Foster explained, with calmness and rationality, exactly how he could fight and defeat a wolf.

It all started when the 30-year-old expressed a seemingly innocuous wish: "wanna go camping but wildlife scares the s-t outta me." Fair enough, too. There's plenty more than the hillbillies from Deliverance to be wary of when wandering in the American woods.

But then, once he had a moment to mull it over, Foster offered a second thought: "i honestly think i can get a wolf 1 on 1 tho." Hmm. Questionable claim but sounds sincere. Let's see where this one goes.

"if he bites me his main weapon is immobilized. then becomes vulnerable. this is why thumbs are so important." Sure, that would mean Foster had been bitten, possibly severely, but he boasts his own secret weapon: athletic accomplishments.

"also the wolf hasn't been to 4 pro bowls, overcome those injuries and DOESNT HAVE THUMBS. advg: me, f-er." Touche. Now time for a bit of wolf-truthering, undoing the myth that these glorified puppy dogs are even that fearsome at all.

"i think we think of wolves as these vicious aggressors become of stories thru the years." I think he meant "because", but that still seems a solid argument based entirely in reality.

Continued below.

Related Content Diana Clement: Slimming down the costs of viewing Herald cartoonist Rod Emmerson meets Guardian cartoonist Steve Bell: For whom the Bell toils Wendyl Nissen: Southern-style chicken passes taste test

Until, that is, the know-it-all wolf experts come along and ruin it for everyone.

Apparently, the International Wolf Center had reason to doubt Foster's claims, laying out why the fight between man and beast would probably end poorly for the man.

"An experienced wolf can kill a half-ton bison or musk ox all by itself," the IWC bragged in a statement. But what about the thumb thing, huh?

"To Arian's point, wolves do not have thumbs." A-hah! "Nor do they need them." Oh. "Wolves use incredible upper body features and strength to take down their prey. Their bite is intense and crippling; they crack the bones of their prey and have powerful muscles in their neck to take down and disable animals."

Animals, sure. But no one said anything about football players.

How did they know when to chant DE-FENCE?

Anyone who has ever been to a professional basketball game has undoubtedly become perplexed - or even annoyed - by the constant playing of music while the ball is live.

It's all part of the show and has long been tradition in basketball but, sometimes, fans and players alike would surely like the tunes to be turned off and the sport to speak for itself.

Well, that was the experiment conducted by the New York Knicks this week, when they shut it all down for the first half of a game against the Golden State Warriors. No music, no announcer hyping the crowd, no in-game entertainment of any kind.

And while many observers thought the effect was pretty cool - listening to the squeak of the players' shoes on the hardwood, being able to better hear the reaction of the fans - there was one major dissenter.

"It changed the flow of the game," said Draymond Green, whose usual method to disrupt games involves kicking dudes in the groin. "It changed everything.

"Did you see that first half? It was just bad, sloppy, all over the place. There was no rhythm to the game. All this stuff makes a difference in a game, believe it or not. You get in a rhythm, you turn on music, it just helps you get into a certain area, takes you to a certain place.

"I don't think they were doing it to, like, throw us off, but it definitely threw the entire game off. They need to trash that. That's exactly what it was."

It probably didn't help the Warriors were trailing by one at halftime, eventually going on to record a 112-105 win. And nor was it a good idea to inform teams what was happening only 15 minutes prior to tip-off.

But it's an interesting idea and this basketball fan wouldn't mind seeing it replicated, even if the motivation is merely to piss off Draymond Green.

- NZ Herald