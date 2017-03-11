Racing: Stud in premier sprint

By AAP, NZ Racing Desk

Waikato Stud has secured a major interest in Newmarket Handicap contender Tivaci.

The Mike Moroney-trained four-year-old is an outside chance for today's premier sprint at Flemington.

Tivaci is a dual group three winner and has been placed twice at group one level in the Cantala Stakes and Toorak Handicap in the spring.

He goes to the Newmarket as the last-start winner of the Kensington Stakes. "We've always got an eye out and the competition for stallions is fierce across Australasia," Waikato's Mark Chittick said.

"Before his latest listed win we were very interested and the impressive times he ran got us motivated to get moving on a deal.

"He's by High Chaparral out of a Fastnet Rock mare and 1600 metres is his limit. As a three-year-old they tried to get him to a Derby, but it took a couple of races to learn that he wasn't effective beyond a mile.

"He's a fantastic specimen with a great turn of foot and his pedigree will really suit our broodmare band."

Tivaci will stand at Waikato alongside Savabeel, Pins, Ocean Park, Sacred Falls, Rock 'N' Pop and Rios.Bowman key to success

Meanwhile, trainer Bryce Heys is banking on the big race prowess of Hugh Bowman to find a winning path for his NZ-bred sprinter Spieth in the Newmarket Handicap today.

Heys' talented son of Thorn Park has drawn the ace, which isn't seen as the ideal gate for the four-year-old.

"If I had the option of choosing a barrier for Spieth, the inside wouldn't be my top choice," he said. "He is a horse that needs room, but you never know how the race will unfold. Hughie will come up with a plan."

- AAP, NZ Racing Desk