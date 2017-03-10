Mitchell Starc out of final 2 India tests with foot fracture

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) " Australia fast bowler Mitchell Starc won't play in the remaining two cricket tests against India due to a stress fracture in his right foot.

Cricket Australia physiotherapist David Beakley said in a statement Friday that Starc experienced pain in his right foot during the second test in Bangalore "which unfortunately had not subsided a few days after the test as we had hoped ... we made the decision to scan his foot in Bangalore this morning and unfortunately it has revealed a stress fracture."

Beakley said Starc would return to Australia for treatment and rehabilitation.

Cricket Australia said it would name a replacement player in the next few days. The series is level at 1-1.