AP Sources: FIFA bans Russia's Mutko from council election

People with knowledge of the decision say Russia World Cup head Vitaly Mutko has been barred from seeking re-election to FIFA's top decision-making body after failing an eligibility check.

Those people tell The Associated Press that the FIFA's new review committee has decided that allowing Mutko to continue to sit on FIFA's council would breach statutes preventing government interference in soccer matters because he is a Russian deputy prime minister. They spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the eligibility checks on Mutko.

Mutko, who has been on FIFA's ruling body since 2009, had been one of five men seeking four European places on the council in the April 5 election.

The people say that Mutko's exclusion from the election is not connected to a separate FIFA ethics examination of a World Anti-Doping Agency report that implicates him in Russia's doping cover-ups.