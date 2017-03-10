LONDON (AP) " AP Sources: Russia World Cup head Mutko fails FIFA eligibility, blocked from standing for re-election to FIFA Council.
AP
This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings
LONDON (AP) " AP Sources: Russia World Cup head Mutko fails FIFA eligibility, blocked from standing for re-election to FIFA Council.
This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings
© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited
Assembled by: (static) on production apcf05 at 10 Mar 2017 20:13:16 Processing Time: 8ms