6:20pm Fri 10 March
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Gaudreau powers Flames past Canadiens for 8th straight win

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) " Johnny Gaudreau had a goal and three assists, and the Calgary Flames beat the Montreal Canadiens 5-0 on Thursday night for their eighth consecutive victory.

Brian Elliott had 24 saves for his first shutout of the season. After assisting on all three second-period goals as the Flames blew open a 1-0 game, Gaudreau added his 14th goal at 16:12 of the third period.

Gaudreau has 13 points (three goals, 10 assists) during the Flames' win streak. It's the longest streak for Calgary since it also won eight in a row in November 2005.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production apcf04 at 10 Mar 2017 18:20:57 Processing Time: 469ms