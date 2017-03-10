Evacuation at Black Caps test

A full evacuation is underway at University Oval in Dunedin at the first cricket test between New Zealand and South Africa.

A fire alarm has seen the main stand, including both dressing rooms, emptied.

Fire engines have arrived.

The players remain in the middle. Everyone else is making their way to the exits.

The whole venue is being asked to disperse.

Members of the crowd are chanting "show me the fire".

Here's the scene at University Oval. Bizarre. pic.twitter.com/n9qizc0O8G — Andrew Alderson (@aldersonnotes) March 10, 2017

- NZ Herald