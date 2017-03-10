5:16pm Fri 10 March
Frantangelo upsets Tomic 6-2, 6-2 in BNP Paribas Open

INDIAN WELLS, Calif. (AP) " American Bjorn Fratangelo upset Australia's Bernard Tomic 6-2, 6-2 on Thursday in the first round of the BNP Paribas Open.

Ranked 112th, Fratangelo advanced to face No. 14 Tomas Berdych.

Adrian Mannarino outlasted Juan Monaco 6-3, 6-7 (5), 6-1, and Darian King topped Nikoloz Basilashvili 7-5, 7-5.

Jordan Thompson was forced to retire in the third set against Kazakhstan's Mikhail Kukushkin after rolling an ankle. Kukushkin led 1-6, 6-1, 3-0 when Thompson decided he couldn't continue.

In the women's first round, American Varvara Lepchenko upset No. 48 Yaroslava Shvedova 4-6, 6-2, 6-4.

American Vania King retired in the second set against German Andrea Petkovic with a left ankle injury. The 79th-ranked German led 6-0, 2-0 and will face No. 2 Angelique Kerber in the second round.

Jelena Jankovic, the 2010 winner, beat Irina Falconi 6-2, 3-6, 6-3 for her 26th tournament win. The 51st-ranked Jankovic advanced to face No. 13 Venus Williams.

