Bautista's homer helps Dominicans beat Canada 9-2 in WBC

MIAMI (AP) " Jose Bautista homered and drove in four runs, and the Dominican Republic opened its bid for a second consecutive World Baseball Classic title with a 9-2 victory against Canada.

Welington Castillo hit a two-run homer for the Dominicans, who went 8-0 to win the 2013 title. Before the game, manager Tony Pena said his team looks better on paper this year.

Carlos Martinez pitched four innings in first career WBC outing and allowed one run " when he balked with a runner at third. Jose Reyes had three of the Dominicans' 15 hits.