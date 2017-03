BNP Paribas Open Results

Bjorn Fratangelo, United States, def. Bernard Tomic, Australia, 6-2, 6-2.

Karen Khachanov, Russia, def. Tommy Robredo, Spain, 6-1, 7-5.

Paolo Lorenzi, Italy, def. Robin Haase, Netherlands, 6-4, 6-3.

Peter Gojowczyk, Germany, def. Reilly Opelka, United States, 6-4, 3-6, 6-1.

Adrian Mannarino, France, def. Juan Monaco, Argentina, 6-3, 6-7 (5), 6-1.

Mikhail Kukushkin, Kazakhstan, def. Jordan Thompson, Australia, 1-6, 6-1, 3-0, retired.

Dusan Lajovic, Serbia, def. Frances Tiafoe, United States, 6-3, 6-3.

Joao Sousa, Portugal, def. Diego Schwartzman, Argentina, 4-6, 6-3, 6-4.

Darian King, Barbados, def. Nikoloz Basilashvili, Georgia, 7-5, 7-5.

Magda Linette, Poland, def. Taylor Townsend, United States, 6-4, 6-2.

Lucie Safarova, Czech Republic, def. Lara Arruabarrena, Spain, 6-3, 6-2.

Julia Goerges, Germany, def. Ajla Tomljanovic, Croatia, 7-5, 6-2.

Mariana Duque-Marino, Colombia, def. Patricia Maria Tig, Romania, 6-4, 0-6, 6-4.

Jelena Jankovic, Serbia, def. Irina Falconi, United States, 6-2, 3-6, 6-3.

Shelby Rogers, United States, def. Jennifer Brady, United States, 6-4, 7-6 (4).

Katerina Siniakova, Czech Republic, def. Mona Barthel, Germany, 4-6, 6-4, 6-4.

Pauline Parmentier, France, def. Oceane Dodin, France, 6-2, 6-4.

Andrea Petkovic, Germany, def. Vania King, United States, 6-0, 2-0, retired.

Varvara Lepchenko, United States, def. Yaroslava Shvedova, Kazakhstan, 4-6, 6-2, 6-4.

Kiki Bertens, Netherlands, and Johanna Larsson, Sweden, def. Raluca Olaru, Romania, and Olga Savchuk, Ukraine, 6-1, 6-1.

Kateryna Bondarenko, Ukraine, and Chan Hao-ching, Taiwan, def. Laura Siegemund, Germany, and Elina Svitolina, Ukraine, 5-7, 7-6 (5), 10-4.

Svetlana Kuznetsova, Russia, and Kristina Mladenovic, France, def. Anna-Lena Groenefeld, Germany, and Kveta Peschke, Czech Republic, 6-4, 6-1.

Sara Errani, Italy, and Alicja Rosolska, Poland, def. Asia Muhammad, United States, and Renata Voracova, Czech Republic, 6-1, 6-4.

Bethanie Mattek-Sands, United States, and Lucie Safarova (1), Czech Republic, def. Christina McHale, United States, and Monica Niculescu, Romania, 6-3, 3-6, 10-7.

Sania Mirza, India, and Barbora Strycova (4), Czech Republic, def. Julia Goerges, Germany, and Jelena Ostapenko, Latvia, 6-3, 6-4.

