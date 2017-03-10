1:29pm Fri 10 March
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Tiger Woods to miss Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill

PALM HARBOR, Fla. (AP) " Tiger Woods won't be playing the Arnold Palmer Invitational next week and still doesn't know when he can compete again.

Woods announced on his website Thursday night that ongoing rest and rehabilitation on his back will keep him away from the tournament he has won eight times. Woods says he was particularly disappointed to miss Bay Hill because of celebration of the tournament host.

Palmer died in September.

Woods and Palmer had a close relationship, and they spent plenty of time together on the 18th green at Bay Hill after the eight times that Woods won, most recently in 2013. Woods also noted that his two children were born in the Winnie Palmer Hospital for Women & Babies.

Meanwhile, Woods says he has no timetable for his return.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production apcf05 at 10 Mar 2017 14:22:39 Processing Time: 8ms