Cricket: Kane Williamson leads Black Caps at lunch

By Andrew Alderson, in Dunedin

Kane Williamson delivered another Atlas-like performance to carry his team to 247 for five, a deficit of 61 runs at lunch on the third day of the first test against South Africa in Dunedin.

Williamson made his 16th test century, equalling Ross Taylor on New Zealand's all-time list, and leaving him one short of Martin Crowe's 17-ton record.

Not that Williamson will give a hoot. He's more interested in winning matches. The right-hander added to New Zealand's early advantage in the series reaching the mark in 195 balls and 316 minutes.

The 26-year-old was a blueprint of patience. He took responsibility as captain to a point where it took 27 balls and 40 minutes before he advanced on his 78 from the previous evening.

The milestone was reached paddling a full toss from Jean-Paul Duminy for a single. He took on rival captain Faf du Plessis' arm at mid-on to get to 99.

The morning was not without drama.

Morne Morkel had Jimmy Neesham caught behind, but the delivery came under scrutiny as to whether it was a no-ball. Third umpire Rod Tucker thought so, but there was little if anything between Morkel's boot and the painted line. One angle hinted the shadow might have been behind the popping crease. That doubt fell in favour of the bowler, given the initial decision was out, and it's hard to argue when the line is hand-painted rather than laser-beamed across the crease.

Conversely, B-J Watling was given out abw (arm-before-wicket) on three off his 28th ball delivered by Keshav Maharaj whose appeal made him look like he was in a 1970s disco.

Williamson wanted to have an immediate word, they reviewed, and his hunch that the ball was missing the stumps proved correct. The decision was reversed when the ball tracker received a steroid-like boost which saw the trajectory balloon over the stumps.

Across in the nets, Ross Taylor had a bat on his injured right calf muscle.

New Zealand fans can hold hope he might appear at the crease again, if required.

The press box evacuated in a mass exodus at the thought the New Zealand No.4 was padded up.

New Zealand Cricket released the following statement on his status: "[Ross has a] low grade tear in his right calf. Not sure of long-term time frames yet, but hopeful he might be able to bat in this test if required. Has hit some balls in the nets briefly."

Taylor retired hurt on eight on the second day.

According to Radio Sport, Taylor suffered a torn calf muscle rather than just a strain.

A recovery for that injury tends to vary from two to six weeks, which would rule him out of the tests in Wellington and Hamilton.

