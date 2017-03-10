French rugby officials set date for Ali Williams hearing

Former All Black Ali Williams has been summoned to appear before a French Top 14 disciplinary commission on March 29, after being arrested on drugs charges last month.

Williams has been charged with buying cocaine and former Australian international James O'Connor with possession, after they were detained by police two weeks ago outside a nightclub.

The NZ lock has admitted the accusations and now faces the French judicial process to determine his future.

But the French National Rugby League (LNR), which runs the national competition, is also pursuing the case, last week confirming that president Paul Goze had filed an official complaint.

The LNR today confirmed a hearing date later this month.

Following cocaine charges, fmr #AllBlack Ali Williams to appear before French rugby discipline commission 29 March https://t.co/xkq25XTYAV — Catherine Field (@CatherineField) March 9, 2017

Williams has already been suspended by his Racing 92 club and dropped as an official ambassador.

He also issued a public apology on social media.

His arrest was the second off-field incident to impact the club in recent weeks. Former All Black Dan Carter was also arrested for drink-driving in Paris last month.

I made a big mistake and I'm sorry. I feel I've let down our beloved rugby community. I will face the consequences. Thanks 4 all the support — Ali Williams (@AliWilliams_) March 1, 2017

- NZ Herald