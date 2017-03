All Blacks and Highlanders star Ben Smith and his wife Kate Menzies have announced the arrival of a baby boy into their family.

Smith announced the birth of the baby, named Walter, on social media last night.

The fullback posted a photo on his Instagram account of him with the baby, who has an older sister, Annabelle Clair Smith, born in March, 2015.

Proud of you @katiesmitzies! Welcome Walter A post shared by Ben Smith (@bensmith1100) on Mar 8, 2017 at 11:16pm PST

- Otago Daily Times