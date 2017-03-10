Watch: Lydia Ko's backyard golf game

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

Never auto play

Lydia Ko has shown off her backyard golf skills her a promotional video for the New Zealand Women's Open.

The world number one features in the video where she plays throughout backyards including hitting out of a children's sandpit, scaling fences, taking a drop from a dog bowl and using a trampoline effectively.

The McKayson New Zealand Women's Open will be played at the new Windross Farm course in south Auckland.

Windross Farm has undergone a revamp and is now a top-level championship course. In 2012, 84 per cent of Manukau Golf Club members voted for the club to move from its original Takinini site, seven minutes down the road to its new 60 ha location at Windross Farm, owned by Graham Windross. Along with the design expertise from the likes of former New Zealand pro Phil Tataurangi, the new course came to fruition.

The tournament, which will become an annual fixture on the LPGA Tour, in late September.

- NZ Herald