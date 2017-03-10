6:40am Fri 10 March
Musher Mitch Seavey reaches Galena, leads Iditarod

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) " Former champion Mitch Seavey reached the Yukon River city of Galena and leads the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race.

The Seward, Alaska, musher is a two-time champion and the father of current champ Dallas Seavey.

Mitch Seavey left Ruby at 1 a.m. Thursday. He followed the Yukon River to reach Galena at 5:34 a.m., traveling at just over 9 mph behind 16 dogs.

Joar Lefseth Ulsom of Norway was the second musher into Galena. He left Ruby at 12:32 a.m. and reached Galena nearly an hour after Seavey with 14 dogs.

Nicolas Petit was in third place. He reached Ruby at 7:25 a.m.

Four other mushers also have left Ruby, including Hugh Neff, Peter Kaiser, Ray Redington Jr. and Jeff King.

The nearly 1,000-mile race began Monday in Fairbanks.

