Valanciunas leads Raptors over Pelicans, 94-87

NEW ORLEANS (AP) " Jonas Valanciunas had 25 points and 13 rebounds, and the Toronto Raptors emerged with a 94-87 victory Wednesday night over a New Orleans Pelicans squad that played without All-Star forward Anthony Davis during the second half.

The Pelicans announced that Davis hurt his left wrist, an injury that appeared to occur when he crashed to the court during the Pelicans' final possession of the first half. Davis was fouled by Normal Powell as he tried to catch an alley-oop pass. Davis, who shoots right-handed, made two free throws after the foul, but never emerged from the locker room after halftime in a game that was close most of the way.

DeMarcus Cousins had 25 points and 10 rebounds, but the Pelicans fell to 1-5 with Cousins in the lineup.