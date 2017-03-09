Heather Watson advances in BNP Paribas Open

Indian Wells, Calif. (AP) " Britain's Heather Watson beat American Nicole Gibbs 4-6, 6-2, 6-2 on Wednesday in the first round of the BNP Paribas Open.
Watson will face No. 11 Johanna Konta in the second round.
Former No. 1 Martina Hingis and double partner Yung-Jan Chan beat Raquel Atawo and Yifan Xu 6-1, 6-4.
China's Qiang Wang, ranked No. 60, won one of the tightest matches of the day, 5-7, 6-4, 6-4 over Ukraine' Kateryna Bondarenko. Wang will play No. 10 Elina Svitolina in the next round.
Puerto Rico's Monica Puig would have faced Serena Williams after beating American Danielle Collins 6-0, 6-2, but Williams pulled out Tuesday because of knee issues. Puig will face No. 3 Karolina Pliskova.
Sweden's Elias Ymer may have had the upset of the day with a 6-3, 6-1 victory over Japan's Yoshihito Nishioka in men's qualifying play. Ymer is No. 158 in the ATP ranking, and Nishioka 70th.
This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings