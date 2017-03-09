Cricket: Black Caps get back into first test

By Andrew Alderson at University Oval

New Zealand earned parity with South Africa on the second day of the first test, fighting back to leave the tourists 301 for eight at lunch.

The bowlers deserved reward for toil which saw four wickets fall for 72 across the session. The highlight was Neil Wagner's dismissal of Dean Elgar for his highest test score of 140.

Elgar looked to pull, but the ball was too quick for him on an unresponsive wicket. Wagner secured the edge and B-J Watling pouched the catch, earning redemption after dropping Elgar on 36.

Watling struggled in other aspects of his work as he returns to the game after resting a sprained right knee in a three-week lay-off following the Bangladesh series.

The veteran wicketkeeper missed a run-out which could have made South Africa nine-down and facing a half-hour extension to the session.

The slip cordon, who use Watling's positional judgment as a gauge, sometimes seemed set too deep with the lack of bounce from the pitch. That resulted in one Elgar edge falling short of first slip Ross Taylor.

Conversely, Wagner completed his selection brief with a symphony of energy and toil after getting picked as the second pace bowler ahead of Tim Southee.

His spell of one for 29 from 11 overs was inspirational, especially given 15 of the runs were conceded from the last three overs. He finished the session with three for 88.

Jeetan Patel got in on the act, dismissing Quinton de Kock for the third successive time in international innings. He flighted the delivery and de Kock looked keen to drive but the ball ballooned to a diving Wagner at point. Patel removed the South African wicketkeeper in the last two ODIs as well.

Trent Boult complemented the effort by getting Temba Bavuma to glove a ball down the legside while encroaching across the crease towards off stump.

Bavuma's fifth test half-century was a vital contribution, especially in a fifth-wicket stand of 104 with Elgar. He left with a bizarre wagon wheel where none of his 64 runs were made anti-clockwise between point and mid-wicket.

Vern Philander (16) and Kagiso Rabada (2) were the not out batsmen.

