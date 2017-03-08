Football: Barcelona complete miracle comeback

KEY POINTS Barcelona went into the second leg down 4-0

Led 3-0 before PSG goal made it 5-3 on aggregate

Three goals in final eight minutes secured the comeback

Barcelona 6 PSG 1 (6-5 on aggregate)

Barcelona have completed one of the great sporting comebacks after scoring three goals in the final eight minutes to advance in the Champions League round of 16 this morning.

The Spanish side went into the second leg of the round of 16 clash against PSG down 4-0, needing a minor miracle to advance to the quarter-finals.

The comeback looked on after the five-time Champions League winners took a 3-0 lead in the second leg early into the second half.

A Lionel Messi penalty closed the aggregate score to 4-3 after Luis Suarez and an Layvin Kurzawa own goal put Barcelona up 2-0 at halftime.

However Edinson Cavani scored on the hour mark to give PSG a two-goal buffer and the crucial away goal left Barelona needing three goals in the final 30 minutes to advance.

Neymar scored two quick goals late in the match to make it 5-5 but PSG still in charge on away goals before Segi Roberto scored the heart-breaker for PSG fans in injury time.

- NZ Herald