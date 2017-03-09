Watch: Smashing start to Miami yachting event

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

Never auto play

The TP52 Super Series yachting event in Miami has provided drama on the water with a heavy collision between two boats.

American entrant Sled slammed into Gladiator in the second race overnight, forcing the Gladiator crew to withdraw from racing as they waited on their back-up boat which is currently 112 kilometres from Miami.

The collision occurred near the end of the first beat when Sled, sitting on port tack, charged into the the transom of Gladiator, on starboard.

Gladiator was sitting seventh in the 11-boat field after the opening race.

"It's put this boat out of contention certainly for the rest of this week," Gladiator team member Tom Wilson said.

- NZ Herald