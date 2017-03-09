The drinks are on you: Cyclist wins 48 bottles of wine

Rising French cyclist Julian Alaphilippe could sip success alright after winning a strange prize in the Paris-Nice race.

The 24-year-old, who beat Tour de France star Alberto Contador to win a hilly time trial, scored 48 bottles of wine from the local organisers in Beaujolais.

"That's really great to hear. I will share them out among my teammates," said Alaphilippe, who took the lead in the race.

"I hope we receive them after the race, because if we get them tonight it won't be good for the rest of the race."

Other odd sporting prizes:

Tour of Turkey - Bananas

The winner of the the opening stage of the Tour of Turkey earns one of the oddest, yet nutritional, prizes in sport - a few kilograms of bananas.

The stage winner receives the bananas after winning the stage into the city of Alanya, the main producer of bananas for Turkey with around 40,000 tons a year.

Roger Federer - Cow

Tennis legend Roger Federer has won seven Wimbledon titles, five US Opens, five Australian Opens, one French Open, one Olympic gold and two cows.

Federer was first awarded a cow by Swiss Open organisers after winning his first Wimbledon title in 2003. He named it Juliette. Four years ago he was gifted a second cow called Desiree on his return to the tournament.

@opengstaad today Desirée my new friend seemed to be a bit shy at first when we met,i got to admit that I was too!! pic.twitter.com/9fjTRNM7Dn — Roger Federer (@rogerfederer) July 23, 2013

Indy 500 - Milk

After a cow naturally comes milk - the traditional victory drink of the Indianapolis 500. A strange tradition where the victor takes one swing before poring the rest on their head.



Tony Kanaan pours the victory milk over his head as he celebrates in victory in the 2013 Indianapolis 500. Photo / Getty Images

Wife-carrying world championships - Wife's weight in beer

Just like chess and rhythmic gymnastics the 'Is it really a sport?' question often hovers over the annual wife-carrying world championships in Sonkajarvi, Finland. But what is undeniable is that is has one of the greatest prizes. The winners earn the wife's weight in beer - which obviously creates tactical decisions before choosing a wife.

NASCAR - Grandfather clock

The winner of NASCAR's Goody's Fast Pain Relief 500 needs the number of a good furniture remover since with the victory they receive a massive custom-built grandfather clock. Held at Martinsville Speedway in Ridgeway, Virginia the clock is a seven-foot tall handcrafted beast and valued at around $US10,000. NASCAR great Richard Petty has won 16 of them.



Denny Hamlin poses with his grandfather clock after winning at Martinsville Speedway. Photo / Getty Images

Bahrain Grand Prix - Rose water

Alcoholic beverages are legal in Bahrain, but drinking alcohol in public is illegal so that makes spraying the traditional victory champagne a little difficult when it comes to Formula One's Bahrain Grand Prix. Instead the winner is handed a bottle of non-alcoholic rosewater drink known as Waard. Possibly doesn't taste as good but leaves the rest of the podium smelling much nicer.



Lewis Hamilton sprays some rose water after winning the Bahrain Grand Prix. Photo / AP

- NZ Herald