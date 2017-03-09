Jockeys Perret and Albarado finalists on Hall of Fame ballot

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (AP) " Jockeys Robby Albarado and Craig Perret are among the 11 finalists on the National Museum of Racing's Hall of Fame ballot.

The other finalists are jockeys Javier Castellano, Victor Espinoza and Garrett Gomez; trainers Mark Casse, John Shirreffs and David Whiteley; and thoroughbreds Gio Ponti, Goldikova and Kona Gold.

Albarado, who began riding in 1990, has won 5,026 races, with purse earnings of more than $206 million. Perret won 4,415 races, with purse earnings of more than $113 million in a career that spanned from 1967-2005.

Perret was the Eclipse Award winner for outstanding jockey in 1990, three years after one of his crowning achievements. He won the 1987 Belmont Stakes by 14 lengths aboard Bet Twice, denying Alysheba the Triple Crown.

Results of the voting will be announced April 24. Induction is scheduled for Aug. 4 in Saratoga Springs.