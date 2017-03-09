The hot ticket: Joseph Parker v the UFC

For fight fans it might just be Joseph Parker vs the UFC later this year.

It was announced yesterday that Parker will defend his WBO world title against Brit Hughie Fury at Vector Arena on May 6.

Ticket details have yet to be announced but Parker's last fight at the venue, when he defeated Andy Ruiz to claim the WBO heavyweight title, was a sell out with the cheapest seats priced at $99.

Just over a month later the UFC returns to Vector Arena, leaving a possible decision to make for combat sport fans.

UFC Fight Night 110 will take place on June 11 following the successful UFC Fight Night 43 in 2014.

Mark Hunt is being tipped as the main drawcard for the event if he's fit.

Hunt faces a medical suspension and an injury layoff after breaking his leg during his loss to Alistair Overeem at UFC 209 in Las Vegas in the weekend.

"I think that's the logical choice. To be honest, it sounds like it's something he wants to do, assuming he's healthy. It would be perfect for us to have him down there," Senior vice president and head of international content at UFC, Joe Carr told the Radio Sport Breakfast yesterday.

Carr that tickets are set to go on sale in the middle of April with more than 4000 people already registered for early access tickets. Vector Arena has a capacity of around 8000.

