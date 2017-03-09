3:57am Thu 9 March
Denmark striker Bendtner signs with Norwegian club Rosenborg

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) " Denmark striker Nicklas Bendtner has signed a three-year contract with Norwegian club Rosenborg.

The former Arsenal forward says joining the Norwegian champions is "the perfect match."

Bendtner, who has been playing Nottingham Forrest, says "as a football player, it is important to be in a place where one is happy."

The 29-year-old Dane, who also played for Juventus, has not been selected for his national team in recent months because of his poor shape. Bendtner has scored 29 goals in 74 appearances for Denmark.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

