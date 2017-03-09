6 Nations: Ireland pick same XV to meet Wales on Friday

DUBLIN (AP) " Ireland matched Wales in picking an unchanged run-on side for their Six Nations rugby test on Friday in Cardiff.

Unlike Wales, which also kept the same reserves, Ireland made one injury-enforced change on Wednesday. Outside back Andrew Trimble broke his hand in club action last weekend and was replaced by Tommy Bowe.

Also unlike Wales, Ireland was still a title contender after successive wins against Italy and France.

Garry Ringrose remained at center outside Robbie Henshaw, and the 11 days since the last match gave fullback Rob Kearney time to heal his groin complaint.

___

Ireland: Rob Kearney, Keith Earls, Garry Ringrose, Robbie Henshaw, Simon Zebo, Jonathan Sexton, Conor Murray; Jamie Heaslip, Sean O'Brien, CJ Stander, Devin Toner, Donnacha Ryan, Tadhg Furlong, Rory Best (captain), Jack McGrath. Reserves: Niall Scannell, Cian Healy, John Ryan, Iain Henderson, Peter O'Mahony, Kieran Marmion, Paddy Jackson, Tommy Bowe.