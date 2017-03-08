Boxing: Joseph Parker confirms home defence against Hughie Fury

Joseph Parker's first defence of his WBO heavyweight title will be on home soil.



The Kiwi boxer's promoters have confirmed Parker will meet Britain's Hughie Fury at Vector Arena on Saturday, May 6.

Parker stands to be in for a significant payday of nearly $US1.807 million ($NZ2.5 million), with Fury receiving $US1.2 million ($NZ1.7 million).



Duco Events director David Higgins says the fight is a huge roll of the dice and a tough one to do, but they are happy to have it in Auckland, because Parker wants to fight at home.

"It has been the Mt Everest of event creation," says Higgins. "Everything that could go wrong appeared to be going wrong."



The event will cost a lot more than Parker's heavyweight title fight against Andy Ruiz junior and Higgins says the share Fury will receive is a big factor in him coming to fight in New Zealand.



Higgins says Duco sounded out the Auckland Council for support, but were advised not to apply.

Fury has recently been implicated in a positive drugs-test scandal, but Duco have confirmed that the hearing of that case will not take place before this scheduled fight, which can now take place unencumbered.

More to come....

- NZ Herald