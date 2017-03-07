Rangers' Darvish says no more strange feelings in elbow

SURPRISE, Ariz. (AP) " Texas Rangers right-hander Yu Darvish says he is no longer having strange feelings in his elbow when he starts throwing again in a new inning or game.

Darvish returned to the Rangers' rotation late last May after missing all of the 2015 season following Tommy John surgery during spring training two years ago. He said Tuesday after his latest spring training start that he feels he's progressing very well this spring.

The pitcher then said that he experienced what he described as strange feelings last season. But he said that he's not having that sensation anymore and has had no pain at all.

Darvish threw 34 of his 59 pitches for strikes in the Rangers' 3-2 loss to Colorado. He allowed four hits and two runs, those coming on Trevor Story's homer in the first inning, with three strikeouts while pitching one batter into the fourth.