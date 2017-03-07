10:20am Wed 8 March
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

FBI director keeps it light amid Trump wiretapping claims

CHELSEA, Mass. (AP) " FBI Director James Comey kept things light during a visit to Massachusetts as controversy swirled over President Donald Trump's allegations that his phones were tapped during last year's election.

Comey said Tuesday at a ribbon-cutting for the Boston FBI division's new offices that he wanted to talk about something controversial and "on the minds" of many people.

"I'm a New York Giants fan," he said, drawing laughter from the New England crowd.

Comey also likened the "sustained excellence" of the FBI with the continued success of Super Bowl champions the New England Patriots.

Trump claims former President Barack Obama tapped his phones during the election. Comey has privately asked the Justice Department to dispute Trump's wiretapping allegations.

Obama's camp has flatly denied Trump's claims, which were presented without evidence.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production apcf04 at 08 Mar 2017 10:20:26 Processing Time: 10ms