US to face Czech Republic in Fed Cup semifinals in Florida

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. (AP) " The United States and three-time defending champion Czech Republic will meet in the semifinals of the Fed Cup next month in Florida.
Saddlebrook Resort, located in Wesley Chapel " outside Tampa, Florida, was announced Tuesday as the site of matches April 22-23.
The best-of-five matchup on green clay features two singles matches on April 22, as well as two reverse single matches and a doubles match the following day.
The winner advances to the Fed Cup final Nov. 11-12.
The U.S. last reached the final of the annual women's international team competition in 2010. It captured the last of a record 17 Fed Cup championships in 2000.
The Czech Republic has won five of the past six Fed Cup titles, including three straight from 2014-16.
Fed Cup captain Kathy Rinaldi will pick four players to represent the U.S. in early April.
