Calls for ICC to come down hard on Steve Smith

Two former India captains have called on the International Cricket Council to come down hard on Steve Smith, while Michael Clarke has aired concerns that Virat Kohli's allegations may have some merit.

India skipper Kohli claimed Australia were systematically rorting the Decision Review System (DRS) in Bangalore, ensuring an acrimonious postscript to the tense second Test that the hosts won by 75 runs.

Kohli reacted with near-uncontrollable rage on day four following the lbw dismissal of Smith. Australia's captain, prompted by teammate Peter Handscomb, glanced at teammates in his changeroom while mulling whether to review the verdict.

The laws of the game dictate that players must make such decisions without any help from outside the field.

Kohli spoke with great passion and vitriol in his post-match press conference, declaring Australia had been seeking advice from support staff regarding referrals for "the last three days".

"I saw that happening two times when I was batting out there. I pointed it out to the umpires ... it has to stop," he said.

"There are lines you don't cross on the cricket field. I don't want to mention the word, but it falls under that bracket."

The Australian camp is stunned by Kohli's allegations. Smith, speaking prior to Kohli, called it a "brain fade".

Former India captains Sourav Ganguly and Sunil Gavaskar both called on the ICC to take action against Smith, but the talented batsman is expected to escape punishment.

Clarke made it clear he did not want to be too judgemental of his successor as Australia skipper, noting he was keen to find out more about Kohli's claims.

"I want to find out from the Australian team if they're using the DRS in that way, if they are then that is unacceptable," Clarke told TV station India Today.

"My concern and my worry is that when you look at the footage of what happened with Steve Smith, Peter Handscomb ... actually suggests to Steve Smith to turn around and have a look at the support staff.

"If it is only a one-off, I don't think that would have happened.

"The fact that Peter Handscomb is even thinking about telling the Australian captain to turn around and look to the support staff, I've got my concerns."

Gavaskar noted the incident involving Smith and Handscomb was "quite blatant" and not "in the spirit of the game".

"We have to see what the ICC and match referee do ... the match referee and the umpires should look into it," Gavaskar told NDTV.

Ganguly, who had plenty of run-ins with Steve Waugh when the pair were leading their respective sides, declared "action must be taken".

"If the umpires themselves saw Smith infringing on DRS rules then they must report and take action. The umpires and match referee must ensure this doesn't happen in future," Ganguly told Aaj Tak.

