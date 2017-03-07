Live blog: Black Caps v South Africa, 1st test, day one

Join our live blog of the opening day of the first test between the Black Caps and South Africa.

Dunedin's University Oval hosts the opening test of the three-test series as the Black Caps look to continue their fine form on home soil.

The Black Caps head into the test match having won their previous four tests at home this summer following 2-0 series victories over Bangladesh and Pakistan.

South Africa last played a test series in New Zealand in 2012, winning the three-test series 1-0.

New Zealand have never won a test series against South Africa, home or away, with the Proteas winning the last five series between the two nations. The Black Caps also have a woeful record against South Africa having won just four tests in 42encounters, the last victory being in 2004 at Eden Park.

- NZ Herald