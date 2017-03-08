Team Sky acknowledge 'mistakes' over mystery medical package

MANCHESTER, England (AP) " Team Sky acknowledged Tuesday that "mistakes were made" around the delivery of a mystery medical package to Bradley Wiggins which is the center of a British anti-doping inquiry.
However, team principal Dave Brailsford said "thereisafundamental differencebetweenprocessfailuresandwrongdoing," and Team Sky chairman Graham McWilliam said on Twitter that the board was "100% behind" the team and Brailsford.
Team Sky has come under criticism after an investigation by the country's anti-doping agency and a parliamentary committee showed there were no medical records to back up the team's claim that Wiggins was given a legal decongestant at the 2011 Criterium du Dauphine in France.
Team Sky published on Tuesday a letter and supporting documents sent by Brailsford to the parliamentary committee, in which Brailsford reiterated his belief that the team was not guilty of breaching anti-doping rules and showed how the team has strengthened its anti-doping and governance processes.
"Self-evidently,theeventsofrecentmonthshavehighlightedareaswheremistakesweremadeby TeamSky," Brailsford said. "Some members of staff did not comply fully with the policies and procedures that existed at that time."
"Ourcommitmenttoanti-dopinghasbeenacore principleofTeamSkysinceitsinception," Brailsford added."Ourmissionistoraceandwinclean,andwehavedonesofor eightyears."
U.K. Anti-Doping chief executive Nicole Sapstead told the parliamentary committee hearing last week that the agency is investigating whether the product delivered to Wiggins was a banned corticosteroid called triamcinolone.
Wiggins and Chris Froome have won the Tour de France riding for Team Sky.
