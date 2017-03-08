Jordan Kahu open to move to the Warriors

Kiwi international Jordan Kahu says he is open to a return to New Zealand and possible contract with the Warriors.

The skilful Broncos star has been gaining local attention in the Brisbane media with speculation he may quit the Wayne Bennett-coached club at the end of this season.

Kahu told Brisbane's Courier-Mail that he will do what's best for his young family when it comes to securing his future beyond 2017.

The Kiwi international is off-contract at the end of this season, along with a number of his Brisbane teammates.

While players like Australian reps Anthony Milford and Darius Boyd are expected to be among the first re-signed by the club, Kahu's future is still up in the air.

The centre said staying in Brisbane would be the easiest option as this stage with his young family, but did not go as far as Milford to say he was only considering the Broncos.

With his partner Jess Kent due to give birth to their second child next month, Kahu said he would keep all options open.

"I am doing everything for them right now," he told the Courier-Mail.

"I have to make sure I'm looking after them first and foremost. I have to see what the best offer is and make sure I'm doing the best for my family.

"I haven't spoken to my manager about anything yet but I will be open to anything. (But) it would be a lot easier if we stayed here."

Kahu is yet to speak to his manager about his contract negotiations. The Kiwi back, whose family lives in Wellington, was linked to a possible move to the Warriors last year but denied the rumours at the time.

However, now that he was off-contract, he did not rule out returning to his home country.

"I've always thought about going home," Kahu admitted.

"Auckland (Warriors' base) is pretty far from Wellington though and that's where both of our families are. I don't think it would help that much moving back to New Zealand.

"But I'm open to anything."

