Konrad the Destroyer: Ex-Warrior Hurrell turns funny man and wows the TV audience

The Warriors struggled to see the funny side of Konrad Hurrell's controversial career with the Auckland NRL club.

But his move to the Gold Coast Titans has unleashed the comedian within, and a former player - burly George Rose - has rated him on Facebook as "the funniest man in rugby league".

Appearing on Fox Sport's The Late Show With Matty Johns, Hurrell did a sort of lonely hearts routine looking for a partner, starting off by announcing he was "single and a good boy".

With Jarryd Hayne sitting alongside him, Hurrell looked wistfully at the camera, telling any prospective partner that he was "looking for love to complete myself".

"I like to eat and have romantic cuddles," the power packed centre continued.

"I will complete you as well."

Put it this way - it was a vast improvement on a previous video effort which hit social media while he was at the Warriors. But enough said on that.

- NZ Herald

