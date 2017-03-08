Kieran Foran's Warriors debut could be delayed

New Zealand Warriors fans may need to wait longer than originally expected to see new signing Kieran Foran run out for the team, according to reports.

Sydney's Daily Telegraph is reporting that Foran, who is available to play for his new club from round three, may not be fit to take the field until round eight.

Foran's return to the field had been slated as the Warriors game against the Bulldogs in Dunedin on March 17, with his NRL-sanctioned suspension ending this weekend.

According to the Telegraph however, Foran has been struggling with his shoulder rehabilitation following surgery last year and at a worst case scenario he could miss the first seven games of the seven.

When Foran returns the Warriors will have an international halves pairing with the former Sea Eagles and Eels five-eighth expected to slot next to Warriors halfback and Kiwis teammate Shaun Johnson.

Teenage Ata Hingano started in the six jersey in Sunday's victory over the Newcastle Knights and put in a strong performance in the side's 26-22 win.

Read more: Hingano content to test himself against returning Foran

Warriors CEO Jim Doyle told the Telegraph that he was confident Foran was on track for his Warriors' debut in the coming weeks.

"Kieran has a couple of weeks of full contract ahead of him," Doyle said. "He still has a couple of weeks yet.

"Let's see how he progresses. Two weeks to go. He is actually on track and I don't think he will be anywhere near round eight or nine."

"Our medical people are saying he is still on track. Kieran has a couple of big weeks ahead of him. If all goes well, he will be fine."