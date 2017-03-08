5:13am Wed 8 March
Former soccer coach charged with 8 counts of child abuse

LONDON (AP) " A former English soccer coach has been charged with eight counts of child sexual abuse involving two victims from 1980-87.

Prosecutors say Barry Bennell will appear via videolink at a magistrates' court on Monday in relation to the charges.

Bennell was charged Tuesday with five counts of having sex with a boy under 16, two counts of indecent assault on a boy under 14, and one count of indecent assault on a boy under 16.

The charges come after an investigation by Cheshire Police in northwest England.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

