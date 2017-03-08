4:45am Wed 8 March
Ex-Rutgers football player accepts plea deal in dorm heist

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. (AP) " Court documents show a former Rutgers University football player has accepted a plea deal stemming from a robbery in a dormitory in 2014.

Filings of the plea deal obtained by NJ.com (http://bit.ly/2mBib2f ) show 23-year-old Jamil Pollard, of Woodbury, pleaded guilty last month to two counts of theft of a person.

Pollard and another former player were accused of breaking into the dorm room and stealing marijuana and cash from a student. Both were charged with robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery and burglary.

Under the plea agreement, Pollard could face up to five years in prison and fines up to $15,000. However, a judge could sentence him to probation on April 7.

The other player is charged in another robbery.

