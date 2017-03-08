1st Test: Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Scoreboard

GALLE, Sri Lanka (AP) " Scoreboard Tuesday at the end of the first day of the first test between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.
Sri Lanka 1st Innings
Dimuth Karunaratne b Mehedi Hasan 30
Upul Tharanga b Subashis Roy 4
Kusal Mendis not out 166
Dinesh Chandimal c Mehedi Hasan b Mustafizur Rahman 5
Asela Gunaratne b Taskin Ahmed 85
Niroshan Dickwella not out 14
Extras: (lb 9, nb 5, w 3) 17
Total: for four wickets 321
Overs: 88
Fall of wickets: 1-15, 2-60, 3-92, 4-288,
To bat: Dilruwan Perera, Rangana Herath, Lahiru Kumara, Suranga Lakmal and Lakshan Sandakan.
Bowling: Mustafizur Rahman 15-3-50-1 (1nb), Taskin Ahmed 16-3-48-1 (2nb) (2w), Subashis Roy 16-3-58-1 (2nb), Mehedi Hasan 12-0-66-1, Shakib Al Hasan 24-3-71-0, Soumya Sarkar 3-0-9-0 (1w), Mahmudullah Riyad 2-0-10-0.
Bangladesh: Mushfiqur Rahim (Captain), Tamim Iqbal, Liton Das (Wicketkeeper), Soumya Sarkar, Mominul Haque, Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah Riyad, Mustafizur Rahman, Mehedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed and Subashis Roy,
Toss: Sri Lanka
Umpires: Marais Erasmus (South Africa) and Aleem Dar (Pakistan)
Third Umpire: S. Ravi (India)
Match Referee: Andy Pycroft (Zimbabwe)
