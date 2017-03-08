Racing: Gingernuts eyes Sydney

By NZ Racing Desk

Sydney is the favoured next destination for the New Zealand Derby winner Gingernuts.

"He has come through the race unbelievably well," Te Akau principal David Ellis said.

"We're giving very strong consideration to the Rosehill Guineas and then the Derby. He's a really happy horse and we're leaning that way."

The winner of four of his seven starts for trainers Stephen Autridge and Jamie Richards, Gingernuts was an impressive winner of the Avondale Guineas and produced another commanding performance to claim top Derby honours on Saturday.

A decision will be made on Friday on Gingernuts' immediate future.

Meanwhile, Lincoln Blue's connections are mulling over a change of environment. The stakes winning son of Savabeel blotted his copybook when he finished well back in the Derby after bucking out of the gates.

"It was very disappointing and we don't know what caused that, we're still guessing," trainer Lisa Latta said.

"We're looking at Sydney for him and he may transfer to another stable."

And Trent Busuttin is confident his Derby runner-up Rising Red can cope with his busy future schedule.

"He'll be in Sydney, he'll be in Brisbane, he'll be everywhere - they are only three once," he said.

"Whether we run in the Rosehill Guineas or not, we'll see if he needs it. But he'll certainly be running in the Derby all going well."

- NZ Racing Desk