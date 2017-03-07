India bowls Australia out for 112, wins 2nd test by 75 runs

BANGALORE, India (AP) " Scores after India won the second cricket test by 75 runs to level the four-match series at 1-1 against Australia.

India 189 (Lokesh Rahul 90; Nathan Lyon 8-50) and 274 (Cheteshwar Pujara 92, Ajinkya Rahane 52, Lokesh Rahul 51; Josh Hazlewood 6-67) def. Australia 276 (Shaun Marsh 66, Matt Renshaw 60; Ravindra Jadeja 6-63) and 112 (Steve Smith 28; Ravichandran Ashwin 6-41) by 75 runs.