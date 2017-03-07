Ski federation seeks longer ban for Norway star Johaug

OBERHOFEN, Switzerland (AP) " The International Ski Federation wants to impose a longer ban on Norwegian cross-country ski star Therese Johaug in a doping case involving a steroid.

FIS says Johaug's 13-month ban, which lets the former Olympic champion return for the 2018 Olympics, is "on the low end of the range of reasonable sanctions."

FIS is appealing at the Court of Arbitration for Sport against the ruling by a Norwegian Olympic tribunal. The case is likely to take several months.

The 28-year-old Johaug tested positive for clostebol. She said it was in a lotion approved by a team doctor to treat sunburned lips during high-altitude training last August.

FIS cites Johaug's failure "to read the doping warning label printed in red on the package."