Sri Lanka wins toss, elects to bat in 1st test v Bangladesh

GALLE, Sri Lanka (AP) " Sri Lanka skipper Rangana Herath won the toss and elected to bat first Tuesday in the first cricket test against Bangladesh.

The Sri Lankans omitted middle-order batsman Dhananjaya de Silva in favor of adding another spin bowler. They have now two specialist spinners alongside stand-in captain Herath.

Left-arm quick Mustafizur Rahman is returning for Bangladesh having last played a test match in August 2015. Sri Lanka is unbeaten in tests against Bangladesh, with 14 wins and two draws.

Lineups:

Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne, Upul Tharanga, Kusal Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal, Asela Gunaratne, Niroshan Dickwella (Wicketkeeper), Dilruwan Perera, Rangana Herath, Lahiru Kumara, Suranga Lakmal, Lakshan Sandakan.

Bangladesh : Mushfiqur Rahim (Captain), Tamim Iqbal, Liton Das (Wicketkeeper), Soumya Sarkar, Mominul Haque, Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah Riyad, Mustafizur Rahman, Mehedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed and Subashis Roy.