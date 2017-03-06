Chelsea takes 10-point lead; Hazard, Costa score vs West Ham

LONDON (AP) " Chelsea took a confident step closer to the Premier League title with goals from Eden Hazard and Diego Costa enough to sweep aside London rivals West Ham 2-1 on Monday.

The result lifts Chelsea 10 points clear of second-placed Tottenham, with 11 games left.

After dominating the league leaders in the first quarter of the match, West Ham was stung by a blistering counter-attack set up by N'Golo Kante's intercept.

Chelsea's Hazard and Pedro then combined to devastating effect. Belgium midfielder Hazard surged forward from a blistering counter-attack and was on the end of a decisive one-two to score the opener in the 25th minute.

As Hazard slid to his knees to celebrate, a West Ham fan rushed onto the pitch toward Hazard, but stewards managed to intervene in time.

Costa netted the second in the 50th as West Ham midfielder Pedro Obiang flicked Cesc Fabregas' corner straight to the Spain striker who gratefully nudged in from close range.

Manuel Lanzini notched West Ham's consolation goal in second-half injury time.

Manchester City is third, a point behind Spurs, but with a game in hand.