New Zealand tennis player Marcus Daniell has risen to a career high doubles ranking of 43 after losing the final of the Brazil Open in Sao Paulo.

Daniell has closed to within three ranking places of Kiwi number one Michael Venus at 40

Third ranked Artem Sitak is 54 in the latest rankings.

Meanwhile women's number one Marina Erakovic is in first round qualifying today at the rich Indian Wells tournament.

Erakovic meets American Jamie Loeb whom she lost to last week in qualifying at Acapulco.

- Radio Sport