Colbrelli beats leader Demare in Stage 2 of Paris-Nice

AMILLY, France (AP) " Bahrain-Merida rider Sonny Colbrelli sprinted to victory Monday in the second stage of the Paris-Nice race.

The Italian opened his sprint with about 200 meters to go and held off John Degenkolb to claim the most important win of his career by half a bike length.

Arnaud Demare was third on the flat 195-kilometer (121-mile) route from Rochefort-en-Yvelines to Amilly in the Loire valley.

Demare, who won the opening stage, remains in the overall lead, six seconds ahead of Julian Alaphilippe. Philippe Gilbert is third, 11 seconds behind.

Two-time champion Richie Porte is more than 15 minutes off the pace.